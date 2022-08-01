Kildare Property Watch: Rural four-bedroom bungalow in Eadestown on market for €625,000

A detached Eadestown four-bedroom bungalow, situated on circa 0.55 acres, is on the market with an asking price of €625,000.

Thornfield, at Newtown, Eadestown, is a fine detached property containing c 2,175 sq ft (c 202.06 sq m) of accommodation with the added benefit of a large workshop (c 796 sq ft) and a separate detached garage (c 292 sq ft) on a mature site of c 0.55 acres, located in a wonderful rural setting in Eadestown.

The village is within striking distance of Nnaas, Kill, Ballymore Eustace and Blessington.

The house is presented in very good condition, offering spacious accommodation with features including dual oil and solid fuel-fired central heating, PVC double glazed windows, mature gardens and two entrances.

Accommodation comprises of an entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen, dining area, utility room, guest WC, family room, four bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The home is approached through a double entrance to a tarmacadam and cobble loc driveway which proceeds to the rear of the house.

There is mature gardens to the front and rear of the property. There is a block built workshop to the rear containing c 73.92 sq m (796 sq ft) of space, with electricity and roller shutter door. There is also a detached garage containing c 27.14 sq m (c 292 sq ft) of room, with a roller shutter door.

The property is for sale through Stephen Talbot of Jordan Auctioneers on 045 433550 who is guiding €625,000 and can be contacted for further information or appointment to view.