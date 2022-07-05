Kildare minors take on Meath in Leinster final

Kildare minor ladies play Meath in the Leinster 'A' final on July 6.

It’s been a strong campaign so far for manager Darren Kendrick and his team as they have won all three of their games against Leinster opposition away from home, beating upcoming final opponents Meath in Páirc Tailteann earlier in the year.

But it was the victory over the Dubs that got Kildare in with a chance of a Leinster title with an impressive five-point margin of victory.

Kildare boss Darren Kendrick said of the semi-final win: "We played them in May and we had a couple of injuries and sickness.

"We didn't play to the best of the team’s ability. But we came out on top and that’s a great sign that you can not be at your best and still winning."

"That set up the final and I am really looking forward to it. Meath are going to be as strong as they can be but we are hoping to come out on the right side of it."

It’s been a big gap between games for the Leinster teams as Kildare’s final will take place six weeks after the Dublin game.

"The Leinster championship is really dragged out but you look at Connacht and Galway are finished over a month and they just have to wait. It’s six of one, half a dozen of the other" Kendrick explained.

"At least for us we’ll have a competitive final July 6 and if we win an All-Ireland semi-final July 20 and then August 3 so it’s probably done us well to have something with the final to build towards."

Analysing a side you have already beaten and managing a squad through that presents its own challenge but this team have looked impressed throughout the Leinster minor A championship.

"If we continue to play how we have played we are going to be there or thereabouts. I can't see a whole lot between the two sides. Meath possibly looked at us earlier in the year and thought they would have had the beating of us at home, they didn't" Kendrick said.

"They will have gone back to the drawing board and will be ready to go for this. We have everybody back and should have a full squad for the final."

As well as the impressive results the Kildare boss repeatedly paid tribute to the quality but chiefly the attitude of the players he is working with.

"The six forwards that started that day and probably will again for the final all have goals in them and scores in them. But nobody is selfish, they will always give the right ball.

"I wouldn't say it’s something we plan to go for (goals) but they make the decisions themselves in those moments," Kendrick said.

"We are a great team front to back. They are a great bunch too, they work so hard and are full of confidence but not cocky because they know they haven't won anything yet. But if we can get this over the line the sky's the limit for this squad."

UPDATE: The Kildare team for Wednesday evening's Ladies Leinster MFC final against Meath has been announced and reads as follows:

Niamh Barnes Celbridge; Niamh Hayes Maynooth; Eimear Glancy, St Laurences; Aine Mernagh, Eadestown; Siofra Galvin, Sarsfields, Ruth Sargent Eadestown, Olivia Monaghan Kilcullen; Amy Larn cpy Castlemitchell, Mayah Doyle Ballymore; Edwina Birchall Kilcullen, Ellie Kendrick Sarsfields, Sophie nGai Kilcullen; Grace Murtagh Milltown, Ava Cullen Maynooth, Niamh Farrelly Kill.