Minister visits Kildare sports clubs

Minister Caterine Martin with Martin Luby Naas AC chairman (centre) and Sen Vincent P Martin
Catherine Martin TD, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media accepted an invitation to visit Naas Sports Centre last Tuesday and she received a conducted tour of the facilities there.
Minister Martin also met representatives from Naas Hockey Club, Naas AFC, Naas Athletic Club, Klub Kildare and Barry Prenderville from Maynooth University.
The Clane-Maynooth Municipal District Committee today appointed Fianna Fáil councillor Daragh Fitzpatrick (PICTURED) as Cathaoirleach. Pic Supplied.
