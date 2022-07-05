Vacant Kildare County Council buildings should be opened

The former Motor Tax office at Basin Street, Naas
Kildare County Council should act to use premises it owns in Naas.
That's according to local councillor Anne Breen.
Cllr Breen has asked KCC for information on what course of action could be taken "to ensure the reopening and proper use of council-owned vacant premises in Basin Street."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.