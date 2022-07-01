LATEST: Resurfacing works for west-Kildare site confirmed

Road resurfacing works for a site located in the west of the county has been confirmed by Kildare County Council (KCC).

The announcement was made in response to a motion by Fianna Fáil Cllr Daragh Fitzpatrick, who queried KCC about the works at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District (MD) meeting, which was held earlier today.

Fianna Fáil Cllr and the MD's new Cathaoirleach, Daragh Fitzpatrick

Cllr Fitzpatrick, who was elected as the MD's new Cathaoirleach at the start of the meeting, asked KCC to consider resurfacing works at Valentine in Kilmeague.

His motion was seconded by Fine Gael Cllr Brendan Wyse.

In response, KCC said Cllr Fitzpatrick's request will be added to the list of roads requested for resurfacing and

will be assessed ahead of the road works programme for 2023, as the road is not listed on the roads programme for 2022.

Cllr Fitzpatrick also asked KCC if anything could be done in the interim, to which KCC engineer Cyril Buggy replied that he would look into the issue.

