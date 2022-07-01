Search

01 Jul 2022

Wi-Fi installations being looked at for Maynooth Town Centre by Kildare County Council

Wi-Fi installations being looked at for Maynooth Town Centre by Kildare County Council

File Pic: Maynooth Town Centre.

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

01 Jul 2022 4:30 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare County Council (KCC) are considering installing free public Wi-Fi for Maynooth Town Centre.

The matter was heard at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District (MD) meeting, which was held earlier today.

Fianna Fáil councillor Naoise Ó Cearúil, who was elected as the new Leas Cathaoirleach for the MD at the start of the meeting, urged KCC to consider putting in free Wi-Fi for the town centre, saying that it would be a 'a great resource' for the area.

In response, a report from KCC noted that there is currently free public Wi-Fi extending from the library in Maynooth, but it does not reach the Main Square.

KCC said that extending the Wi-Fi will require two or three owners of properties in the town who would allow us to host Wi-
Fi devices on their buildings, and some equipment may need to be installed inside the premises to facilitate these devices.

Cemetery mass in Newbridge, Kildare, postponed due to road closure

KILDARE EVENTS: New cafe and bicycle servicing station opens in Ardclough

The council added that there may be rental costs along with access issues involved in this.

A representative for KCC at the meeting said that the council was open to providing Wi-Fi in the town centre, and that KCC that it is currently looking into locations where they could install Wi-Fi devices.

They added that they would consult with Cllr Ó Cearúil and any other members of the public who are interested in Wi-Fi being provided in the town centre.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media