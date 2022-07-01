Cemetery mass in Newbridge, Kildare, postponed due to road closure

The news was announced by Newbridge Parish. File Pic: Newbridge Cemetery
A cemetery mass that was due to take place in Newbridge has been postponed due to a road closure.
Newbridge Parish said: "Due to the recent announcement of the complete road closure at the cemetery, the Cemetery Mass due to take place on Monday, July 4, is postponed until later in the Summer.
"We appreciate your understanding on this matter," the Parish added.
The Clane-Maynooth Municipal District Committee today appointed Fianna Fáil councillor Daragh Fitzpatrick (PICTURED) as Cathaoirleach. Pic Supplied.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.