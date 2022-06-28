Search

28 Jun 2022

No solution in sight for Kildare residents' arsenic-contaminated water supply

Mains connection cost estimated at €1.5m

No solution in sight for Kildare residents' arsenic-contaminated water supply

An old water pump beside the church in Kilteel Image: Aishling Conway

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

28 Jun 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare County Council is no closer to finding a solution for a group of Kilteel, Naas, residents whose water supply has been contaminated with arsenic.

The issue was highlighted by the Leinster Leader three months ago after it merged that the poisonous substance - which may be carcinogenic for humans after long term exposure - was present in a group water scheme used by a  number of local families.

Since then they have been forced to rely on bottled water.

However KCC official Joe Boland said that because the supply is a private one the responsibility rests with the trustees of the scheme “though we have a duty of care.”

He told a Naas Municipal District meeting on June 14 that efforts are continuing to find a solution.

Read more Kildare news

He also said the council had never before come across a similar problem adding “we’ll resolve it, I know it’s frustrating.”

He was responding to a call for more information about progress towards a resolution made by a number of councillors.

Mr Boland said KCC, Irish Water and the trustees are  working on it and the solution would  be a connection to the public main which would have a significant cost, a new borehole or a treatment process.

“A lot of effort is being made to find a solution,” he said, adding he would caution against speculation on the source of the contamination.

The provision of a new connection which would mean laying a new 3.5 kilometre water main,  is not part of Irish Wager’s capital investment programme.

Another option being explored is appointing a consultant to examine whether an alternative arsenic-free water source is available.

Cllr Fintan Brett said between 64 and 70 families are affected and the cost of conducting a feasibility study to establish the feasibility of a borehole could be €25,000.

He also said that a mains connection would take three years.

Cllr Bill Clear said that the cost of a mains connection would be €1.5m and “Irish Water won’t do that.”

Cllr Colm Kenny claimed it was not clear whether the arsenic was naturally occurring or “a man made source.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media