Man got doctor's cert to go drinking for two weeks, Kildare court told

A man got a doctor’s cert to go drinking for two weeks, it was alleged at Naas District Court.

The claim was made by his wife who was seeking an interim protection order.

She said he is drinking almost every day after work and drinks when he is off work.

It was further alleged that he barricaded her into a room and then forced his way in.

Read more Kildare news

She also told the court on June 1 that her children witnessed this and did not go to school the next day.

She also said he tried to hit her and had kicked her but previously he was never that angry or aggressive.

Granting the order, Judge Desmond Zaidan said he would do so on an interim basis but would not feel comfortable granting an interim barring order with the husband not present in court.

He adjourned the case to July 26 and said she could apply for a barring order at that time.