20 Jun 2022

Group appear in Kildare court charged with assault and criminal damage offences

KILDARE TOWN

The alleged offences were heard on Thursday, June 16. FILE PHOTO: Naas Courthouse.

Reporter:

Court reporter

20 Jun 2022 6:35 PM

Four people have been charged with the assault of a man. in addition to criminal damage of a car.

Gardaí told the court on Thursday, June 16, that the four defendants allegedly assaulted a man using weapons — including a crowbar and a knife — at Oaktree Avenue in Kildare on March 9, 2021, and later fled the scene in a car.

It was also heard that the defendants allegedly threw one of the weapons out of their car and over a bridge, causing cars below to engage in evasive action.

Daniel Kelly, 24, with an address listed as 59 Cedarwood Park in Newbridge, was accused of three dangerous driving offences, one criminal damage offence, one assault causing harm offence and one weapons charge.

Eoin Murphy, 22, with an address listed as 28 Rosconnell Square in Newbridge, was accused of one criminal damage offence, one assault causing harm offence and one weapons charge.

Paddy McDonagh, 21, with an address listed as 136-137 Phibsborough Road, Dublin 7, was accused of one criminal damage offence, one assault causing harm offence and one weapons charge.

Bridget McDonagh, 19, with an address listed as Willows Gate, Naas Road, Newbridge, was also accused of one criminal damage offence, one assault causing harm offence and one weapons charge.

SEVERITY

Gardaí told the court that the injured party received a broken nose which required eight stitches.

They also claimed that the injured party may need skin grafts due to the severity of the injuries.

The case was adjourned to November 17 for a hearing.

Bail was granted for the defendants.

