Gardaí investigating alleged incident in housing estate in Newbridge, Kildare

Gardaí confirmed that the alleged incident is under investigation. File Pic
An incident allegedly involving an adult and a child took place in a housing estate in Newbridge.
Gardaí said that they have received reports of a person who allegedly attempted to entice a child into a car.
It has also been confirmed that a garda investigation is currently underway.
