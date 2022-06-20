Kildare County Council announce Naas Municipal District road works

Working hours each day will be from 8am to 6pm. File Pic
Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced road works for an area within the Naas Municipal District.
Road repair works till take place at Johnstown Gardens in Johnstown.
Works till take place from Monday, June 20 to Friday, July 1, 2022 (Subject to weather conditions).
Working hours each day will be from 8am to 6pm.
Traffic Management will be in the form of Priority, Give and Take.
KCCC added that it wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period
