17 Jun 2022

LATEST: Kildare County Council secures €25,000 funding for agri-food tourism projects

The €25,000 in funding will support the implementation of activities outlined in Kildare County Council’s Food, Beverage and Hospitality strategy. File pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

17 Jun 2022 8:00 PM

Kildare County Council has welcomed the announcement today by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue confirming €25,000 in funding to support the Council’s agri-food tourism projects.

The funding is made available under the 2022 Rural Innovation and Development Fund through the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The €25,000 in funding will support the implementation of activities outlined in Kildare County Council’s Food, Beverage and Hospitality strategy and will allow the Flavours of Kildare Food Network members to strengthen food business connections, build confidence in their offering and increase sales in the industry.

The Flavours of Kildare Food Network was formally established to develop and harness the ‘collective’ power and to ensure that Kildare’s unique food heritage benefits from the attention it deserves.

Head of Enterprise and Economic Development, Jacqui McNabb, said: We are really pleased to have secured this funding for the Flavours of Kildare network.

"The food sector is one of the 8 key areas of focus under our Kildare 2025 Economic Development Strategy that will contribute to the future economic success of the county.

She continued: "This funding will allow us to ensure that we continue to promote and support our innovative businesses in the food and drink sector in Kildare.”

"We will continue to work closely with the Flavours of Kildare Food Network to identify opportunities over the course of 2022 that maximise the promotion of their superb offerings.

"The network members are also fully supported by the team in LEO to ensure they have access to funding, training and mentoring opportunities."

Ms McNabb added that she would encourage any other entrepreneurs or businesses in this sector to join them in the network as they 'highlight the best of what Kildare has to offer.'

With the financial and logistical support of Kildare County Council and Kildare LEO, the Flavours of Kildare Food Network has appointed a network co-ordinator to support the development of the network.

To join the network or find out more about the Flavours of Kildare Network, click here or email localenterprise@kildarecoco.ie.

Local News

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

