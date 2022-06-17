BREAKING: Gardaí investigating alleged assault incident in Newbridge, Co Kildare

Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing at this time
Kildare gardaí are investigating an alleged assault incident that took place in the town of Newbridge.
An area where the street meets the town Market Square is currently cordoned off with garda tape.
An Garda Síochana said in a statement: "Gardaí are investigating an alleged incident of assault that occurred on Eyre Street yesterday evening, Thursday, June 16, 2022.
"A male, aged in his 30s, was taken to University Hospital Tallaght for treatment of his injuries which are non-life threatening.
"Investigations are ongoing at this time."
