Playground in Kildare to be closed on Monday

KCC said that queries can be directed to parks@kildarecoco.ie. Pic: Kildare County Council
A playground in Kildare will be closed on Monday, June 20.
Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced that the playground at Tannery Park, Rathangan will be closed on Monday
This is to facilitate the installation of a drainage pipe which will keep the area at the swings drier.
KCC said that queries can be directed to parks@kildarecoco.ie.
The council added that it apologsises for any inconvenience caused.
Betty White, second left, with her Golden Girls co-stars Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur and Estelle Getty
Gillian Daly, Susie Cunningham (Senior Manager, Partnerships & Philanthropy, Our Lady’s Hospice) and Colm Carey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.