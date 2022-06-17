Irish National Stud boasts first Barn Owl chicks to be ringed in County Kildare

Photo courtesy of Irish National Stud Facebook page
The Irish National Stud has welcomed the arrival of four barn owl chicks, which is a rare occurrence in County Kildare.
There is a great buzz at the stud which is home to four new barn owlets and their mam and dad.
Featuring pictures of the chicks being ringed, the tourist amenity and working stud said in a Facebook post; "In 2021 one of the Barn Owl boxes was showing signs of activity. This time the pair successfully bred a clutch of four owlets and they were the first Barn Owl chicks to be ringed in Co. Kildare (ringed and photographed under appropriate licences with Wildlife Management Services).
"It is very positive for the Barn Owl populations of Co. Kildare which is recorded as particularly low."
