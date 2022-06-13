Kildare TD says she has written to the EPA to investigate pollution at Rye River

The pollution occurred at Rye River (PICTURED)
A TD has said that she has written to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to investigate pollution at Rye River.
Sinn Féin's Réada Cronin has also said she has written to Kildare County Council in relation to the matter.
Commenting on the recent incident of pollution, she said: "The pollution of the River Rye is completely unacceptable and I wrote immediately to the EPA and Kildare County Council to look for an investigation of the matter.
"All week I have been reassuring worried constituents that this is a priority and action must be taken to ensure no repeat. The killing of the fish is one thing. The other is the potentially toxic effect of their deaths on the waterway itself.
Réada Cronin TD
Ms Cronin continued: "As TD for North Kildare and as a member of the Joint Oireachtas Climate Committee which looks also at biodiversity, I am appalled that we still have such pollution of precious waterways and the gross loss of fish and other aquatic life.
"The fact this site is a known salmon spawning area makes the spill all the more damaging: there will have to be tough sanctions and a zero-tolerance approach taken to polluters.
"The community in North Kildare is only too aware of the intrinsic value of our waterways and the wildlife and fragile ecosystems they support.
"This kind of pollution is not just a danger to those precious systems but a slap in the face to the community who care so much and are so anxious to protect.
She concluded: "I await the detailed findings of the EPA and Kildare Co Council. This pollution must not, and cannot be, repeated."
