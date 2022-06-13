Picture: Irish Water
Water outage on Wednesday in North Kildare due to repair works.
Kildare County Council said that the essential repairs will be carried out in Celbridge Abbey on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
The council added that water supply will be disrupted from 10am until 5pm.
