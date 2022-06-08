Search

08 Jun 2022

Report for Kildare teen accused of dangerous driving

Report for Kildare teen accused of dangerous driving

Gardaí explained that the defendant was observed in a vehicle with no relevant driving documents on display.

Reporter:

Court reporter

08 Jun 2022 10:45 AM

A probation report was arranged at Naas District Court on Thursday, June 2, for a juvenile accused of dangerous driving.

The case involving the teenager was previously heard in Naas Courthouse on Thursday, March 24.

It was heard on that date that the juvenile was accused of four counts of dangerous driving, in addition to an obstruction offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977, following an incident in the Curragh.

Gardaí explained that the defendant was observed in a vehicle with no relevant driving documents on display.

It was heard once again that the juvenile drove off and proceeded down the Dublin Road, on the wrong side of the road.

From there, the juvenile ended up in an estate in Kildare town, where he then tried to flee on-foot but was later caught by gardaí.

While the obstruction charge against the juvenile was withdrawn by the State at the most recent hearing, Garda Detective Sergeant Seamus Doyle told Judge Desmond Zaidan on the most recent date that an allegation of simple possession of cannabis remained.

Det Doyle added that the cannabis was worth €100, but he also alleged that a later garda search on the defendant’s home resulted in a find of €2,425 in cash.

He further explained that the youth’s brother took ownership for the cash found, but he told Judge Zaidan that he believes the money may be the proceeds of drug dealing.

The judge agreed to adjourn the case to allow for a probation report on the juvenile for June 23.

