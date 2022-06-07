Search

07 Jun 2022

St.Conleth's park renovation in serious jeopardy for Kildare

St.Conleth's park renovation in serious jeopardy for Kildare

St.Conleths pitch before the Allianz Hurling League Division 2A match between Kildare and Westmeath at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

07 Jun 2022 7:10 PM

Email:

tommy.callaghan@leinsterleader.ie

The re-development of St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, set to get under way this summer, now looks like it could be put back, indefinitely.

A statement issued last Friday and signed by Mick Gorman, Chairman Co. Board and Padraig McManus, Chairman of St Conleth's Park Development Committee informed all clubs that with rising inflation, Brexit, Covid, shortage of labour and all other factors that have hit the building industry has led to the original tender price rising by some 30-40 per cent — adding something in the region of between €3m and €4 million.

Needless to say that is €3-€4m that the Co. Board do simply not have.
Add to that the State monies, promised are now being re-examined, along with other major State promised funding to various other infra structural projects.

On top of that the monies expected from both Croke Park and Leinster Council are also slow to materialise — to put it bluntly it would seem neither have excess monies for capital expenditure at the moment.

Put it all together, along with the fact that it is highly probable that the tender process may have to be gone through again, as one expert in the construction industry confirmed this week that at the moment any tender over 60 days is being inflated at around 35 per cent, it is not rocket science to see that as it stands the chances of work commencing on St Conleth's Park this summer is certainly out of the question.

When it will commence will depend on the Sports Capital Grant being delivered, along with the GAA grants. But even if all promised grants were approved instantly there will still be a deficit of some €4m.
St Conleth's Park, it seems, is going nowhere fast.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media