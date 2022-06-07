Kildare County Council announce temporary closure of Celbridge to Ardclough road

Kildare County Council has announced the temporary closure of the Celbridge to Ardclough road (L1016-1/2).

The council said in a statement that it gives notice in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act, 1993 and the Roads Regulations, 1994 that it will close the following roads during the period commencing Tuesday, 2 August 2022 to Friday, 12 August 2022 to facilitate road resurfacing: the L1016-1/2 Celbridge to Ardclough road, from Dangan Corner (L5062) to Lyon's Road (L5064).

Planned works are programmed intermittently for 4 calendar days within the closure period.

Advance notification of start date will be provided.

Roads will be opened early if works are completed early.

Alternative Routes:

Vehicles intending to travel south on this road from Celbridge will be diverted north back to Celbridge Village, left onto the R403 (Clane Road).

At Barberstown Roundabout traffic will be directed left onto the L1011, through Straffan Village towards Kill (L2007) and left again at Ballyhays towards and through Ardclough Village (L2008).

Vehicles intending to travel north on this road from Ardclough Village will follow the reverse directions back to Dangan Corner.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána.

Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.

A PDF map of Ardclough can be accessed here.