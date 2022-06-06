Kildare firefighter and pals to run marathon for ill daughter

Mum Sarah and dad Jason with little Ellie in hospital. Pic: Aishling Conway
A Kildare firefighter will run in the Dublin marathon to raise funds for his ill daughter.
Jason Lynch, who works in Naas, will undertake the challenge for his ten-month-old daughter, who has been diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder.
Little Ellie will need round-the-clock care for the foreseeable future until she can be reassessed when her body develops and medics know more about the condition.
He will take on the 26 mile race in the capital on October 30 in full firefighting kit with Johnny Edmonds and Ciaran Harrington who are all based in Naas Fire Station.
Commenting about the situation, Johnny said: "After spending her first eight months in hospital, little Ellie is now 10 months old and home in Naas with dad Jason and mam Sarah.
Johnny Edmonds, Jason Lynch and Ciaran Harrington training for the marathon. Pic: Aishling Conway
"But Ellie still needs 24/7 care and is adjusting well to home life.
"A Gofundme account has been set up to go towards future operations which potentially could be abroad, specialised home care, medical equipment, ongoing occupational therapy. House renovations are also a must to adjust for Ellie's specialised bed, chairs and other hospital equipment.
He continued: "Investing in a suitable family vehicle that meets the requirements to facilitate all of Ellie's medical equipment is also a necessity.
"These are the known investments that lie ahead for this family, not to mention any unforeseen circumstances or complications that might arise at any time."
The three pals will run the marathon in full breathing apparatus gear and helmet but with running shoes instead of their heavy boots.
The Gofundme for Ellie can be found by clicking here.
So far, over €9,700 has been raised for Ellie.
