Kildare Senator welcomes announcement of over 10,500 free or heavily subsidised courses

Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O’Loughlin said she welcomes the launch of 10,697 places on 275 courses under Springboard+ 2022.

Speaking on the announcement, she said: "Springboard+ is great programme that seeks to upskill our workforce and to fill skill gaps within our economy.

"Springboard 2022 courses are in specialised areas, such as Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Climate/Sustainability, Online Retail and Creative Industries.

"All areas that are covered by Springboard+ 2022 will help us to advance technology and changes in our environment."

Senator O' Loughlin continued: "The Springboard+ programme has been around for 12 years, and since it was first set up over 90,000 people have benefitted from partaking in coursed under it.

"Since 2011, €330 million has been spent on enhancing and improving Springboard+... this year €41.4m has been allocated to Springboard+."

"The programme gives an opportunity to those who are unemployed, those looking to return to the workforce and those currently working to upskill and have qualifications in areas where employers are in need of skilled workers."

The Newbridge native elaborated: "Courses for unemployed, previously self-employed and returners to the workforce are free.

"They are also free for employed people who are currently taking part in NFQ Level 6 courses.

"For employed people taking part on NFQ level 7 – 9 courses, 90 per cent of the course fee is funded by the state.

"Anyone who wishes to participate in Springboard+ 2022 can apply on www.springboardcourses.ie; they can also find details on all approved courses on this website," she concluded.