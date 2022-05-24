Seven new apartments proposed for Kildare town, planning permission documents show

The documents have been lodged with Kildare County Council. File Photo
Seven new apartments have been proposed for an area in Kildare town, planning permission documents have shown.
The documents, which have been lodged with Kildare County Council (KCC), Roundtower Developments LTD is seeking consent for the construction of a three storey and part two storey detached apartment building consisting of six one bedroom apartments and one studio apartment at the Melitta Road in Kildare town.
Roundtower Developments LTD is also seeking permission from KCC for connection to public foul sewer and surface water sewer and all associated site works.
The date received is listed as May 17 last, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as June 20 and July 11 respectively.
According to the website CRIF Vision-net, Roundtower Developments LTD was set up in 1997 and is based in Newbridge.
Betty White, second left, with her Golden Girls co-stars Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur and Estelle Getty
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.