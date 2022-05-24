Search

18 Jun 2022

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Another busy week as we look forward to a massive weekend of sprt

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

24 May 2022 11:41 AM

Kildare hurlers crowned Christy Ring Cup champions after another top-class display against Mayo; report reaction and comment.

Looking ahead to Saturday's Leinster SFC decider when Kildare and Dublin clash once again.

Heartache and Hopes, Eoin Doyle in interview (Tommy Callaghan);

Early goals vital as Kildare U14 girls capture All-Ireland Gold.

Minors defeat Dublin to advance Leinster Ladies decider.

Results and coverage of Ladies League finals.

Vital games in the SFL, results, reports, up-to-date tables and this week's fixtures.

Clane GAA to host John Reidy Tournament, bigger and better in this year two.

Cumann na mBunscol finals ... reports and extensive picture coverage of all the schools finals.

Golf: all the results from the Fairways, plus picture coverage as Royal Curragh members turn out in force to mark their pro, Gerry Burke, 25 years.

Pitch and Putt: Ian Dillon tops in Sherry Memorial; Patrician team take third in Leinster Schools P&P final.

Racing: Homeless Songs brings up Dermot Weld's 20th Classic winner at the Curragh.

Dogs: Smasher and Wilde impress in Friends of Newbridge Derby.

KDFL: Honours even in Senior Division as Suncroft and Coill Dubh share four goals;

Extensive weekly round-up of Senior Division; plus results, fixtures and up-to-date tables.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.

