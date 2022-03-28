Playground in South Kildare closed tomorrow

Pic: Kildare County Council
A playground in South Kildare will temporarily close tomorrow.
Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed that the playground at Castlemitchell in Athy is closed tomorrow Tuesday, March 29 2022.
"This is to facilitate the topping up of wood chip surfaces with fresh material," KCC said: "queries can be directed to parks@kildarecoco.ie."
KCC added that it apologises for any inconvenience caused.
