Tributes paid to the late Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Kildare & Leighlin

Tributes have been paid to the former Bishop James Moriarty - the Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Kildare & Leighlin.

He served as Bishop from 2002 until his resignation was accepted in April 2010 and was later replaced by Bishop Denis Nulty.

President of Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Archbishop Eamon Martin described former Bishop Moriarty as "a pastor of deep faith".

He died peacefully in the care of Cherryfield Lodge Nursing Home, Milltown Dublin.

His remains will be received into the Cathedral of the Assumption of Blessed Virgin Mary, Carlow, on Monday evening at 7pm and reposing there until Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday. Burial follows in the adjoining grounds.



The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

Archbishop Martin said, “I was very sad to learn of the death of Bishop James Moriarty. Before his retirement as Bishop of Kildare & Leighlin in 2009, my role as executive secretary to the Bishops’ Conference briefly overlapped with Bishop Moriarty’s tenure. A pastor of deep faith, he encouraged everyone to make the most of their God-given gifts. His honest, humble and courteous nature - along with his ready-smile and ability to engage comfortably with people of all backgrounds - were hallmarks of his warm personality.

“In 1991, Pope John Paul II appointed Bishop Moriarty Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Dublin and his Episcopal ministry coincided with a very challenging period in Church history in Ireland, and universally. As a member of the Bishops’ Conference he served as an effective Chair of its Commission for Worship, Pastoral Renewal and Faith Development. Bishop Moriarty placed great emphasis on evangelising young people, to bring them closer to the person of Jesus Christ. He encouraged active Irish participation in the global World Youth Day gatherings and oversaw the launch of the Bishops’ framework document on youth ministry Called Together. Making the Difference. Bishop Moriarty also had a prominent role during the national ‘Year of Vocation’ in 2008.



“Bishop Moriarty served as Bishop of Kildare & Leighlin from 2002 – 2009. An innovative communicator, he established Kandle.ie will be remembered for his pioneering ‘Reach-Out’ pastoral initiative which sought to reach out to share the light of Christ with the isolated and excluded in the diocese – very much the spirit of the Synodal Pathway currently being undertaken the Church. The ‘Reach Out’ campaign continues each Christmas.

“In his retirement Bishop Moriarty led a quiet ministry of support in the Archdiocese of Dublin and regularly returned to his beloved Kildare & Leighlin where he is remembered with love and gratitude. Today I will remember in my prayers the faithful of both dioceses and, at this time of heartbreak for his family, friends, brother clergy and parishioners, I invite you to pray for the happy repose of Bishop Moriarty’s soul. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”