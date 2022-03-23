Road narrows to be implemented by Kildare County Council while foothpath repairs take place

File Pic
Road narrows will be implemented by Kildare County Council (KCC) while foothpath repairs take place, it has been confirmed.
KCC has said that the repairs will take place at Chapel Avenue, Sallins.
"Works will take place from Wednesday, March 23 to Friday, March 25 (Subject to weather conditions)," KCC said: "Working hours each day: 8am to 6pm.
"Traffic Management will be in the form of Road Narrows."
KCC added that it wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period.
