Kildare County Council gives green light for apartments, gym, café and creche

Image courtesy of G-Net 3D / Buildinginfo.com
Kildare County Council has granted planning permission for nearly 200 homes in Maynooth town centre in an estimated €50m development.
The development for the Parson Street area will consist of a mixed residential and commercial development with a total gross floor space of 20,023 sqm and a single level basement car park of 8,153 sqm.
The mixed use development comprises 4,497 square metre of office floor space including refurbishment and adaptive re-use of the former Rectory which is a protected building.
A two-storey glazed atrium will connect to a three-storey over basement office building.
A total of 183 apartments are in the plans including a gym, cafe and creche.
There will be four apartment blocks ranging in height from three to nine storeys over a single level basement.
The residential properties will include 10 studios, 69 one-bedrooms and 98 two-bedroom units.
The estimated construction value of the project is over €50m, according to the Construction Information Services database.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.