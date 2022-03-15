Canoe Club in Kildare raising funds for Ukraine

FILE PHOTO
Kilcullen Canoe Club is hosting a Paddle 4 Ukraine fundraising event on Saturday, March 19.
The aim is to paddle a collective total of 981 kilometres — which is the length of the Dnieper river that flows through Ukraine.
The club is calling on kayakers across Ireland to participate, and for their friends and families to sponsor them via the Irish Red Cross idonate page: www.idonate.ie/Paddle4Ukraine
A spokesperson said: “All funds raised here will go directly to this great cause. “We hope you can help by donating whatever you can.”
The Dnieper or Dnipro is the longest river in Ukraine and the fourth-longest river in Europe.
Cllr Colm Kenny, Dr Sheila Peelo , Niall Stafford, Anne Doyle, Fiona Masterson, Louise Burchall and Sen Vincent P Martin
