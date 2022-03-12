Kildare Property Watch: Two-storey building on Celbridge’s Main Street for €295,000

A mid-terrace property with huge potential in the heart of Celbridge is on the market with Coonan Property.

The two-storey building is in need of some refurbishment, and would suit retail or office use, according to the selling agent.

Coonans are guiding €300,000 for the property, which could also be suitable for other urban uses such as a restaurant, subject to the buyer obtaining the necessary planning permission.

The premises is being offered for sale by online auction on Wednesday, April 6, at 12pm.

The property is a two- storey mid-terrace house with a large rear garden, measuring 1,380 sq ft over both floors.

The property is in reasonable condition and is zoned town centre in current Celbridge development plan. It has separate access to ground floor and to the first floor which opens up possibilities for the buyer. It also has the benefit of a rear yard suitable for further extension or storage purposes.

The property is located on the Main Street, close to Castletown Gates. It is a five-minute drive to the M4 motorway and Hazelhatch railway station with a regular commuter rail service to Dublin city.

It is well serviced within a walking distance to all amenities including primary and secondary schools. Celbridge is a popular residential area adjacent to the towns of Lucan, Maynooth and Leixlip and has easy access to many employment opportunities such as Intel, the Kerry Group, Maynooth University and is just a 30 minute drive to Dublin city.

For further details on the property or an appointment to view, contact Philip Byrne of Coonan Property Maynooth on 01 6286128.