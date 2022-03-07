Kildare County Council engineer says there is 'no easy solution' to problems on 'dangerous' bridge

A representative for Kildare County Council (KCC) has said that there is "no easy solution" to improving conditions at the Ticknevin Bridge.

The comments were made by engineer Cyril Buggie at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting on Friday, March 4.

A motion proposed by Fine Gael (FG) Cllr Brendan Weld called for the introduction of a "one way system" on the bridge.

Cllr Weld said: "The bridge is very dangerous to drive over, let alone meet another car on top of it.

Fine Gael Cllr Brendan Weld

"Something needs to be done; it's just common sense," he added.

His motion was seconded by his FG colleague, Brendan Wyse.

In response, Mr Buggie said that while there was "no easy solution" to the matter, but he would still look into resolving it.

JURISIDICTION

KCC later said in its official report on the enquiry (which was released later that same day as the MD meeting): "Ticknevin bridge is over the Grand Canal and as such would be an OPW asset.

"Both approaches have a number of roads and it may be possible to look at closing off some of these in order to control the traffic flows."

However, KCC stressed that the District Engineer will discuss the options internally with other sections of transportation and revert back to the members.