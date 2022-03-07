Search

07 Mar 2022

Kildare County Council engineer says there is 'no easy solution' to problems on 'dangerous' bridge

Kildare County Council engineer says there is 'no easy solution' to problems on 'dangerous' bridge

Pic: the Ticknevin Bridge, maps.archaeology.ie

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

07 Mar 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A representative for Kildare County Council (KCC) has said that there is "no easy solution" to improving conditions at the Ticknevin Bridge.

The comments were made by engineer Cyril Buggie at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting on Friday, March 4.

A motion proposed by Fine Gael (FG) Cllr Brendan Weld called for the introduction of a "one way system" on the bridge.

Cllr Weld said: "The bridge is very dangerous to drive over, let alone meet another car on top of it.

Fine Gael Cllr Brendan Weld

"Something needs to be done; it's just common sense," he added.

His motion was seconded by his FG colleague, Brendan Wyse.

In response, Mr Buggie said that while there was "no easy solution" to the matter, but he would still look into resolving it.

Newbridge, Co Kildare, principal and deputy retire

Fond farewell to popular staff members at St Conleth's

Clane sports clubs back controversial €1m Kildare house raffle plan as fundraiser

JURISIDICTION

KCC later said in its official report on the enquiry (which was released later that same day as the MD meeting): "Ticknevin bridge is over the Grand Canal and as such would be an OPW asset.

"Both approaches have a number of roads and it may be possible to look at closing off some of these in order to control the traffic flows."

However, KCC stressed that the District Engineer will discuss the options internally with other sections of transportation and revert back to the members.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media