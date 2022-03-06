Newbridge, Co Kildare, principal and deputy retire

Margaret Harnett and Margaret Mahon
Pictured are Margaret Harnett and Margaret Mahon, who have recently retired from St Conleth's Infant School in Newbridge.
Both taught for a total of 38 years, and served 11 years as principal and deputy principal respectively. #
The school held two celebrations recently where the children sang, danced and presented them with gifts to mark their wonderful service and education of the children of Newbridge over many years.
Anne-Marie O'Connor has been appointed new principal of the school, and started her first day as principal on February 28.
Photograph supplied by St Conleth's Infant School
