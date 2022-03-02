Climate action group based in Kildare seeking ideas from the public

A climate action group based in County Kildare are seeking ideas from the public.

The Kilcock 4 Climate Action (K4CA) group made the appeal on its official Facebook page: "We are starting our March for making changes campaign.

"The world is a fairly terrifying place at the moment and we pray for peace and an end to all wars.

"We can't directly influence those things but we can still make changes to make our world better; We will share thoughts and ideas that help us think of and help others ( human and non human), help us promote kindness, community, and help us towards our climate action goals.

"We need your help: can you send us in your ideas and we will feature it on our social media? Details in comments."

K4CA added in a follow-up post: "Please message us with photo and your text or email us and we will feature your idea as our post for the day: it can be suggestions for reducing waste, random acts of kindness, building relationships with your community, reducing consumerism, protecting nature, reducing our carbon emissions etc.

"All changes count: all add up to more than the sum of the parts."