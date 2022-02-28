Remote working areas to be developed in Kildare community spaces

Remote working to be allowed in Kildare community spaces
Remote working areas will be developed in Kildare community spaces.
The Social Democrats and Councillor Nuala Killeen put forward a motion for the Kildare County Development Plan (CDP) to use spaces in buildings in communities to allow for the provision of adequate remote working.
The motion was put forward by Cllr. Killeen in the hope that communities could capitalise on underutilised spaces and be used as a means for development of adequate work spaces.
Multiple plans were highlighted across the CDP in relation to remote working and plans for more hubs around the county. Kildare newest remote working hub was developed in the Osprey Hotel in Naas and the County Council are now looking at other suitable spots for similar developments.
The motion was widely supported and shows the intention and acknowledgement that plans for remote working will continue for the foreseeable future for workers. The motion was accepted and passed by the council.
