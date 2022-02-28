Search

28 Feb 2022

Kildare town target for new remote working hub

Kildare town target for new remote working hub

Kildare town target for new remote working hub

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

28 Feb 2022 4:45 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare town is the target for a new remote working hub. On Thursday February 24, Councillor Suzanne Doyle proposed a motion to identify Kildare town as a location for a new remote working hub within the County Development Plan (CDP).

Cllr. Doyle highlighted that locating this hub within the town would help attract people from Kildare Retail Village  with the objective to develop a strong independent retail offering in the town. The promotion of town centres and activity within is a core element of the 2023-2029 CDP. Cllr. Doyle saw Kildare town centre as an area that could greatly benefit from this hub due to the surrounding retail attractions.

Kildare County Council’s senior planners informed the floor that they could not make such a decision on the location of the hub at that time. 

The motion was amended to acknowledge that Kildare town was to be under consideration for the hub while also acknowledging the points raised by Cllr.Doyle but it would not be chosen at this juncture. This amendment was accepted by Cllr. Doyle and the motion was passed.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media