Kildare town target for new remote working hub
Kildare town is the target for a new remote working hub. On Thursday February 24, Councillor Suzanne Doyle proposed a motion to identify Kildare town as a location for a new remote working hub within the County Development Plan (CDP).
Cllr. Doyle highlighted that locating this hub within the town would help attract people from Kildare Retail Village with the objective to develop a strong independent retail offering in the town. The promotion of town centres and activity within is a core element of the 2023-2029 CDP. Cllr. Doyle saw Kildare town centre as an area that could greatly benefit from this hub due to the surrounding retail attractions.
Kildare County Council’s senior planners informed the floor that they could not make such a decision on the location of the hub at that time.
The motion was amended to acknowledge that Kildare town was to be under consideration for the hub while also acknowledging the points raised by Cllr.Doyle but it would not be chosen at this juncture. This amendment was accepted by Cllr. Doyle and the motion was passed.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.