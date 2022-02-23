Works due to start on changes to Irish National Stud facilities

The Admissions Building at the Irish National Stud
Work is expected to commence in the coming weeks on the construction of a new facility at the Irish National Stud.
Being planned are alterations and an extension to the existing admissions building at the premises at Tully near Kildare town.
The works will accommodate an entrance area, an office area and increased retail floor space.
Additional toilet facilities are also in the plans.
The works are being carried out by JS Dooley Contracting Ltd based in Portlaoise.
The estimated construction value of the project is over €400,000, according to the Construction Information Service database.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.