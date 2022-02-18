Search

18 Feb 2022

Multiple roads to be closed for up to ten days at a time, Kildare County Council announce

Multiple roads to be closed for up to ten days at a time, Kildare County Council announce

18 Feb 2022 12:12 PM

Multiple roads will be closed for up to ten days at a time, Kildare County Council (KCC) announces.

KCC said that it gives notice in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act, 1993 and the Roads Regulations, 1994 that it intends to close the roads during the period between Friday, March 18 to Thursday, June 30.

This will be done in order to facilitate the maintenance of the road network as per Section 13 of the Roads Act, 1993: 

The roads affected will be:

  • The R413 Ardinode, from R412 to L2027 and L2026, for up to 10 days at any one time.
  • The L6087 Castlefish from L6089 Castlefish to L6086, for up to 10 days at any one time.
  • The L6071 Melon Hill from L6062 to R448, for up to 10 days at any one time.
  • The L7008 Ellistown from R414 to L7007, for up to 5 days at any one time.

Further information, including maps and details concerning alternative routes, can be found by clicking here.

