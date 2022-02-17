Kildare: Back door forced open at house near Monasterevin

FILE PHOTO
Kildare Gardaí are investigating after a home was broken into near Monasterevin.
The incident happened in the Mountrice area on Thursday of last week.
A Garda statement said; "Gardaí attended an incident of burglary that occurred at a domestic residence on the morning of Thursday, 10th February 2022 in the Mountrice area of Monasterevin.
"No belongings were taken from the premises and no injuries were reported.
"No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."
