13 Feb 2022

Kildare Property Watch: Newbridge's Winning Post pub site sold for apartments

Apartments to be built on vacant site of former Eyre Street pub in centre of Newbridge

The Winning Post site in Newbridge

12 Feb 2022 8:30 PM

A development site with full planning permission in Eyre Street, Newbridge, sold recently for €400,000.

The site at the former Winning Post pub, which now stands vacant, has planning permission for nine apartments.

It was offered for sale recently on The Leinster Property Auction’s Iamsold online site on February 3, in partnership with Byrne Malone Estate Agents, Newbridge.

Interest

The site, which was offered at bids over €360,000, attracted strong interest and received a number of bids before successfully selling for €400,000. The 0.12 acre site sold at auction comprised of The Winning Post and the adjoining site at Patrick Street, to the rear.

Apartments

The planning permission allows for six apartment units to be located on the site of The Winning Post, which is to be demolished, with three further apartments on the Patrick Street site.

The online auction company have scheduled 10 online auction dates during 2022. There is no cost to enter a property into the auction and the next auctions take place on March 10 and April 14. Contact iamsold on 01 244 0000 to arrange for a free property valuation or for more information visit www.iamsold.ie.

The online auction specialists work in partnership with over 300 auctioneers in Ireland, and expect strong demand for property to continue through February and March of this year.

