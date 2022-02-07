Search

08 Feb 2022

Kildare Town Educate Together NS announces partnership with Languages Connect programme

Kildare Town Educate Together NS announces partnership with Languages Connect programme

Tommy Cunningham, 5th Class teacher, Rosa Terrassa, Spanish teacher and Simone Doyle, 5th Class teacher. Pic: KTETNS

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

07 Feb 2022 8:01 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare Town Educate Together NS (KTETNS) has announced a new partnership with the Languages Connect (LC) programme.

Almost 60 5th class pupils from the school are taking part in the new Primary Language Sampler starting next week. 

KTETNS explained in a statement: "The sampler module is a means for raising awareness among pupils of the range of languages used by their peers, in their schools and community.

"Over 500 schools nationwide are taking part and offering modules in a range of modern foreign languages and Irish Sign Language.

"The module will introduce the pupils to Spanish and be taught over a 6-week period during the normal school timetable," KTETNS added.

Rosa Terrasa from the Leir Language School is delighted to be involved in sharing her language and experience with the pupils, while KTETNS' Principal Gerry Breslin said: "I appreciate the importance of languages as a life skill, an opportunity for the pupils to think in a different way and build opportunities for the future. 

Tommy Cunningham, 5th Class teacher, Rosa Terrassa, Spanish teacher and Simone Doyle, 5th Class teacher

"With over 25 languages being used by the pupils and staff at our school, this module really helps to build awareness and celebrate the diversity within the school and community," he added.

The module is being rolled out over three terms, with the support of LC and PPLI (Post-Primary Languages Ireland), a unit of the Department of Education.

According to the school, a suite of resources has been produced, including lesson plans for teachers and tutors and ‘Language Passports’ for all participating pupils to show their family and friends.

Packs have been sent to participating schools to help support both the teaching and learning, but also awareness raising objectives of the module.

Further information regarding the modules, tutor expression of interest and supports are available at www.languagesconnect.ie/primary.

Languages Connect (LC) promotes the personal, social, professional and economic benefits of foreign language skills to principals, teachers, guidance counsellors, parents and students.

For further information relating to LC, check out www.languagesconnect.ie.

Planning permission sought for new café in Kildare, documents show

Kildare woman to host breast health awareness seminars nationwide

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media