"Sunday papers and a block of ice-cream" - Family of former Newbridge shop share their memories

Locals in Newbridge have been recalling a former shop which brought memories flooding back for many people.

Murtagh’s Shop on Roseberry Road operated for 44 years from 1969 to 2013.

Information on its history was sought as part of June Fest’s archive of town buildings which appears in the Leinster Leader every week and is co-ordinated by Martin Connelly.

The Murtagh family: Padraig, Aidan, Christy & Madeline, Christum and Frankie / PHOTO: MARTIN CONNELLY



Former customers have been sharing stories, including on the Newbridge Down Memory Lane online forum, about the premises which was run by Christy and Madeline Murtagh and family: Padraig, Aidan, Christum and Frankie.

Frankie recalled: “My dad took over the shop from Armstrong’s in 1969 and ran it (with the help of any relative and/or local child tall enough to see over the counter!) until it closed in 2013.

“When we first took over the shop my mam had to run it for the first month because dad had to serve a months’ notice from his job in Boland’s Hardware in Kildare.

“We had no car, so mam had to get the bus from Kildare to Newbridge with three small kids under the age of six and another on the way.

“Dad continued to get the bus every day with a box of groceries under his arm to restock the shelves as there were no direct deliveries.

“Many happy memories and friendships were made in that one small shop.”

Aidan Murtagh said he had great memories of the local customers there who made an eight shift in the shop seem very short with stories and laughs.

He added: “There was always a lovely homely feeling in Roseberry where everyone felt welcome.”

Frankie added: “Mam and dad were delighted to hear that people have such fond memories of the place that was such a huge part of their life.”

A former customer Richard Keogh said the popular routine after Sunday Mass was a loaf of bread, a pint of milk, the Sunday papers and a block of ice cream. Glass bottles were also returned for 5p each.

Other former customers have also been recalling the 10p ‘mix-ups’ of sweets which came in a cone made by a magazine page.

The premises was previously owned by Jack and Rose Armstrong of Mill Lane.