Search

01 Feb 2022

Kildare councillor hits out at men who threw barbecue sauce at his wife and sister-in-law

Kildare councillor hits out at men who threw barbecue sauce at his wife and sister-in-law

Pic: The aftermath of the incident. Credit: Cllr Bill Clear via Twitter

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

01 Feb 2022 6:01 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A councillor from Kildare has criticised the men who committed a cruel "prank" on his wife and sister-in-law.

Social Democrat Cllr Bill Clear explained that his wife Anne-Marie and her sister Catherine were going for a walk at the Sallins Road, near the Hollywood Park Junction in Naas on Sunday evening, between 8pm and 8.10pm.

"A silver Volkswagen Golf pulled up, with full grown men inside it, and threw a large tub of what appears to be barbecue sauce over my wife and her sister, which got onto their clothes and on their faces," Cllr Clear said.

He added that the incident has been reported to the gardaí, and that the tub which housed the sauce has been recovered.

Gardaí have also confirmed that the matter is being investigated.

Cllr Clear admitted that he is angry at the incident: "They did it because they were two women; it's obvious they wouldn't have done it to a man."

Cllr Bill Clear, Social Democrats

Cllr Clear also described the incident as "an instance of bullying" and further referred to it as being "disheartening," especially in light of recent alleged attacks on women in Kilkenny and Sligo.

He also pointed to the murder of Tullamore teacher Ashling Murphy: "My wife and sister were deeply affected by (the murder of) Ashling Murphy.

"They used to go walking at the canal, but no longer feel safe there, so they try to stick to the main street."

Cllr Clear said by asking anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area between 8pm and 8.10pm to send it in to Naas Gardaí.

"It's important to call out this type of behaviour... it's just not acceptable," he concluded.

UPDATE: Barrow Blueway at Monasterevin, Kildare to be completed this year, govt confirms

Brigid of Kildare art exhibition launched by Sult Artists

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media