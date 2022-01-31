Search

31 Jan 2022

Broadband delays for Kildare residents and business are 'unacceptable', Senator says

Ciarán Mather

31 Jan 2022 8:02 PM

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A Senator from Kildare has hit out at the presence of broadband delays for Kildare residents and business, calling them "unacceptable."

The comments were made in the Seanad by Labour Senator Mark Wall.

Senator Wall said: "In the Kilkea-Castledermot area, with which the Acting Chairperson will be familiar, people cannot get a mobile phone connection, never mind a broadband connection."

"I have raised this at the committee to which I referred earlier when NBI was in with us: it does not provide the peace of mind other Senators talked about here today.

"It does not provide peace of mind to them that when they go on to the NBI website they are told that it is due in 2023 or 2024."

Senator Mark Wall, Labour Party

He continued: "One of the biggest problems I have had - I raised this with the NBI officials when they were in on the day - is that when people see the erection of signs stating that the area is being surveyed and broadband is on the way, everybody gets excited about it but suddenly after the week of the survey, the vans have gone out of the area and that is it.

"There is no follow-up; I asked NBI to provide follow-up and to inform the people, as other Senators said today, that this is a process that has to be followed.

"There should be follow-up from the company. NBI should put up a sign after it leaves telling people about it; it should be going house-to-house in that area because they are there for a week.

"I have seen the vans, and it brings great excitement and then, as a couple of Senators mentioned, it is raised with us in terms of what happens next."

Speaking after the debate, Senator Wall said: "I have highlighted the many rural businesses in South Kildare who are so close to broadband connection points and yet the cannot avail of the service until the road that they are located upon is reached: this is 2023 or 2024 at the earliest."

"NBI and the Government must do better, they must give more hope to people: if we are to be serious about rural living then we must prioritise this.

"In some villages and towns, I am also getting problems with broadband... we need to see more progress," he concluded.

