31 Jan 2022

Photos from Curragh Camp from 100 years ago uncovered in Kildare home

Internees in the Curragh Camp sparring

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

31 Jan 2022 4:06 PM

A resident of Ballymore Eustace has shared photographs from a historical document in his possession relating to life in Kildare 100 years ago.
Charlie McGee from the Bishop’s Hill area of the village has been revisiting the 12-page souvenir booklet due to centenary events to mark the foundation of the State.
The publication, which cost one shilling, includes photographs of the internees including Charlie’s uncle Patrick, who was incarcerated in Rath Camp.
Also featured is a group photograph of Cumann na mBan volunteers.
The booklet appears to have been printed and circulated by the former Easons store which was located near St Brigid’s Church in the Curragh Camp and which closed down in the 1980s.
Another photo shows young recruits in Naas Barracks posing with rifles and swords and two loafs of bread!
There is also a photo of smiling internees during playful sparring.
Other images are of Michael Collins’ funeral Mass in the Pro Cathedral in Dublin in 1922.
Local landmarks are also captured such as the Curragh Camp Post Office, Donnelly’s Hollow, the Water Tower, the Cavalry Camp, the Military Hospital and the Nursing Sisters’ Quarters.
There is also a group photograph of Officers of the 62nd Battalion at Curragh Camp dated 1923 which includes Charlie’s father, Myles.
Charlie told the Leader: “These photographs may be of interest to other families who have connections to the early years of the state and they may recognise a relative.
“I don’t think these photographs have been published in too many places so it may be the first time somebody is seeing them.
“ Many of them are clear enough for somebody to recognise an old relative, friend or neighbour.”

