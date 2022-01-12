Upgrades confirmed for toucan crossing, traffic signals and associated works on road in Maynooth, Kildare

File Pic
Upgrades of a toucan crossing, traffic signals and associated works on road will take place on the Kilcock Road in Maynooth.
Kildare County Council has confirmed that the works will be carried out between Monday, January 17 and Friday, February 4.
It said: "Traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works."
"KCC wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period," the council added.
