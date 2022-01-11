Kildare County Council confirm burst watermain repairs for tomorrow

File Pic
Kildare County Council (KCC) have confirmed that repairs to a burst watermain will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, January 12.
It said in a statement that supply will be affected to all business premises and households at the Main Street of Castledermot, from the Pharmacy out to Skenagun, as far as Castleroe and Levistown, from 9:30am until 2pm.
