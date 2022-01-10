Kildare house prices to rise by 12% this year

File image
The price of the average three-bed semi in County Kildare is expected to rise by 5% in the next 12 months.
Three-bed semi-detached homes in the county now cost an average of €325,000, up 12% on the December 2020 average of €290,000.
A survey by Real Estate Alliance concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland's typical stock home, the three-bed semi, giving an up-to-date picture of the second-hand property market in towns and cities countrywide.
Landlords exiting the market have accounted for almost one in four home sales over the past three months, the data shows.
The average price in Maynooth rose to €355,000 this year, representing an annual increase of 12.7%. Prices in Celbridge rose 11.3% in 2021 to €345,000.
Naas prices saw a 2021 increase of 12.1% to €325,000, and prices in Newbridge rose by 12.2% to €275,000 last year.
