10 Jan 2022

Councillor 'doesn't accept' Kildare County Council report for Straffan National School

Straffan NS

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A Councillor has said that she "doesn't accept" a report from Kildare County Council (KCC) which concluded that there is no requirement for a School Warden for Straffan National School.

Labour Cllr Angela Feeney told those in attendance at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting, on Friday, January 7, that a recent survey proves that there is still a notable demand from parents and teachers who want to see a school warden present at the school.

Her concerns were echoed by Mayor of Kildare Mayor Naoise Ó Cearúil, who said: "I expected more from KCC's answer: this is insulting."

Mayor Ó Cearúil pointed out that there were no names that appeared to be visibly attached to the report, in case a member of KCC wished to query it.

Fine Gael Cllr Brendan Wyse agreed, saying that KCC's answer "was not enough."

