UPDATE: New restaurant in Kildare is hiring

Pic: The No. 19 Brasserie, Facebook
A new restaurant in Kildare is hiring for full-time positions, it has been confirmed.
Roles include: Chefs (of all grades), Floor Supervisor, Front of House Waiting Staff, Kitchen Porters and Bar Staff/Mixologists.
Management at The No. 19 Brasserie restaurant in Newbridge recently posted the following in an official statement: "The No. 19 Brasserie team is expanding and we'd love for you to join us!"
"As we have various roles available we would appreciate if you could share it with or tag those who might be interested!"
Requirements include: High attention to detail, a minimum of 1-2 years experience, and an immediate start.
Those interested in working for the new restaurant can email number19brasserie@gmail.com or can send their CV into the building.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.